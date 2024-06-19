Water supply, sanitation employees submit letter to Jalandhar DC, demand meeting with Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 18

State Secretary of Water Supply Sanitation Employees Union Sanjiv Kondal gave the union’s demand letter to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner today.

The members said that if their meeting with CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was not organised until June 26, then they will oppose him in the upcoming bypoll elections.

The main demands of the union includes regularisation of enlisted workers working in the department, removal of 2011 pay parity of regular field employees, promotion of grade III and IV employees without test, promotion of junior engineers in 15 per cent quota to diploma pass employees. “If the regular field staff do not get any weekly or festive leave, they should be given the benefit of those holidays. The CM’s campaign will be opposed in the elections,” said Ram Lal, Rajan Kumar, Narinder Singh, Jaswant Singh and other members of the union.

