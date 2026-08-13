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Home / Jalandhar / Waterlogging, poor lighting trigger civic action at Jalandhar's Pathankot Chowk

Waterlogging, poor lighting trigger civic action at Jalandhar's Pathankot Chowk

Safety measures ordered

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:03 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Dilapidated condition of Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway after rainfall in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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Serious concerns over waterlogging, drainage infrastructure and inadequate streetlighting around Pathankot Chowk here have prompted the civic authorities to initiate a series of measures.

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The move comes amid reports that resident Vijay Mahendru allegedly died two days ago after his vehicle got stuck in a waterlogged stretch near Lamma Pind Chowk and he fell. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be officially established.

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Raju Mahendru, son of Vijay Mahendru, said his father was on his way to work when the incident occurred. “A witness told me that my father's vehicle got stuck in a waterlogged patch, he fell and died. We do not know exactly what happened. It is extremely unfortunate that the roads are not being properly maintained and such incidents are taking place,” he said.

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During a review of the situation, officials were directed to find a permanent solution to the recurring waterlogging problem. Mayor Vaneet Dhir offered a piece of land in Beant Singh Park for the installation of a pumping station to facilitate the drainage of accumulated rainwater.

Officials were also instructed to install new grills along the road and repair or replace damaged slabs covering the drain. The contractor engaged by the NHAI was directed to ensure that sludge removed from the drain is cleared promptly rather than being left along the roadside.

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The authorities further ordered the repair all streetlights along the national highway, particularly in the vicinity of Pathankot Chowk, where poor visibility, coupled with waterlogging, has raised serious safety concerns.

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