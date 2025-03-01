Weapons used in kabaddi player’s murder recovered from 2 shooters

The Jalandhar Rural Police have seized illegal weapons from two shooters involved in the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022, said SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh here today.

The accused Puneet Kumar of Mohalla Aman Nagar, Jalandhar, and Narinder Kumar of Gobind Nagar near Gujapir, Jalandhar, were brought on production warrant by the police. During interrogation, they revealed information about weapons used in the crime, which have now been recovered by the police. These include two pistols and ammunition.

“The weapons’ recovery is a crucial piece of evidence in this high-profile murder case. The accused were brought on production warrant specifically to recover these weapons, which, we believe, were used in the execution of Ambian’s murder,” said Khakh.

Khakh said the recovery operation was carried out under the leadership of SP Jasroop Kaur Bath, and DSP, Nakodar, Sukhpal Singh, CIA staff incharge inspector Pushp Bali with the active involvement of SI Baljinder Singh.

On March 14, 2022, Sandeep was shot dead by assailants during a kabaddi tournament in village Mallian Kalan.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were recruited by foreign-based handler Jagjit Singh, alias Gandhi, alias Lucky, who provided them accommodation at different locations before directing them to murder Sandeep. The investigation has established that the shooters along with three other accomplices executed the killing in village Mallian.