Web of wires poses threat at Sheikhan & Rainak Bazaars

Tangled wires at Sheikhan Bazar in Jalandhar. Sarabjit SIngh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 22

The bustling Sheikhan Bazaar and Rainak Bazaar and other nearby areas find themselves ensnared in a convoluted labyrinth of wires, presenting hazards to both visitors and shopkeepers, while exacerbating the problem of visual pollution.

MC turning a blind eye to problem

Some (telecom) operators have resorted to installing additional poles in congested areas to accommodate their connections. Though I have raised the issue a number of times with the Municipal Corporation, it has turned a blind eye.”

Sharry Chadha, councillor

The streets are adorned with poles entangled in a chaotic web of wires, thanks to various cable and telecom operators in the city. Disturbed by this disarray, local residents have revealed that these operators have brazenly installed their connections without seeking prior permission from the Municipal Corporation (MC).

Furthermore, residents have voiced their grievances regarding the reckless manner in which these cable and telecom operators put the wires. Kishore, the proprietor of a clothing store in Sheikhan Bazaar, lamented, “Their sole focus is on selling connections, regardless of whether the particular area falls under their coverage plan or not. Consequently, numerous connections converge at a single point, resulting in a tangled mess of wires”.

Sharry Chadha, the area’s councillor, expressed his frustration, stating that the power corporation has already failed to address the issue of dangling wires across the city, and now cable and telecom operators such as BSNL, Fastway, Airtel and Jio among others have further exacerbated the situation.

“Some operators have even resorted to installing additional poles in congested areas to accommodate their connections. Despite my repeated attempts to raise this matter of cable and telecom operators installing poles and creating a chaotic jumble of wires in residential and commercial zones without any permission, the Municipal Corporation has turned a blind eye,” he added.

The residents and shopkeepers also expressed their concerns about the detrimental effects of this predicament on their daily lives and the environment. “The tangled web of wires poses a significant safety risk, with the potential for accidents, electrical hazards, and fire outbreaks. Moreover, the unsightly appearance of the area due to the haphazardly strung wires mars the aesthetic appeal, diminishing its charm as a bustling marketplace”, they added.

Mukul Nanda, a shopkeeper, while suggesting ways to rectify this issue and streamline the situation, said first and foremost, it is imperative for the Municipal Corporation to take immediate action and enforce stricter regulations regarding the installation and management of cable and telecom connections. He added that stringent guidelines should be put in place to ensure that operators acquire proper permissions before setting up their infrastructure, preventing the haphazard proliferation of poles and wires.

A BSNL official said they had a proper policy in this regard, and most of the connections are underground, but the implementation of this lies in the hands of private companies, who have created chaos. “The only solution to handle this mess is that the MC must collaborate with relevant authorities and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan for underground cabling, which would involve shifting the existing wires beneath the surface. This method not only enhances safety but also improves the aesthetic appeal of the city”, he added.

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish, said he is aware of the issue and would definitely take action or issue guidelines for the cable and telecom companies to resolve this issue and to minimize the risk of wire entanglements, besides, fostering a more organised and visually pleasing urban landscape.

