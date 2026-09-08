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Home / Jalandhar / ‘Week of non-violence’ across Punjab schools from Sept 29

‘Week of non-violence’ across Punjab schools from Sept 29

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:02 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Government and aided schools across Punjab will observe a ‘week of non-violence’ from September 29 to October 4 to mark the International Day of Non-violence on October 2.

The programme has been planned by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, in collaboration with the Gandhi Research Foundation, Jalgaon. The initiative aims to promote the values of nonviolence, peace, social harmony, equality, human rights and responsibility among students.

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As per the schedule issued by the SCERT, schools will organise different activities throughout the week to encourage students to understand and practise the principles of peace and nonviolence.

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On September 29, students will take part in essay writing, speech and slogan-writing competitions. On September 30, schools will organise quizzes, painting competitions, peace songs and poetry recitations. Quiz sessions will also focus on global leaders associated with peace and nonviolence, including Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. Schools have also been encouraged to share messages promoting peace on social media.

On October 1, students will present plays, street plays and musical programmes based on the themes of peace and non-violence. October 2, observed as Gandhi Jayanti and the International Day of Non-violence, will be the main day of the programme. Peace marches, public meetings, poster exhibitions and video presentations will be organised at prominent places. Students will also take a special pledge to promote peace and non-violence. They will participate in activities carrying banners and placards with messages of harmony and peace.

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October 4 will be observed as Swadeshi, Organic and Khadi Day. The activities will include literature sales and screening of inspirational films, including ‘Gandhi’ and ‘An Inconvenient Truth’. The SCERT Director has directed all District Education Officers and school heads to ensure maximum participation of students in the programme. Schools will prepare brief reports of the activities along with photographs. These will be compiled at the district-level and sent to the department through the prescribed email by October 5.

Officials said the week-long programme would provide students an opportunity to learn about peaceful ways of resolving differences and the importance of mutual respect and social responsibility.

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