Weekend of Wellness in Model Town

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 16

To promote the message of healthy living and fitness, the CT Group of Institutions with the support of Jalandhar Police Commissionerate organised a Weekend of Wellness (WOW) in Model Town today.

The guests on the occasion were CT Group co-chairperson Parminder Kaur Channi, managing director Manbir Singh, vice-chairman Harpreet Singh, ACP Model Town Harinder S Gill and SHO Surjit Singh.

People of different age-groups participated in the fitness event and broke into synchronised dance moves and pumping workouts in a traffic-free zone.

The Model Town streets from 6 am to 9 am were cordoned off for the residents. They used the streets for recreation that promoted health, well-being, fitness, togetherness and joy.

Rajan Syal from Parindey Academy said that residents participated in the event with enthusiasm. Manbir Singh, managing director and Harpreet Singh, vice-chairman, CT Group, said the endeavour aimed at encouraging people to start walking, cycling and doing more fitness related activities in an entertaining way for a healthy living. The event is organised on Sunday to promote healthy lifestyle and remind the residents to reclaim the streets as it belongs to them.

The residents thanked the Police Commissionerate and participants for making the event a success.