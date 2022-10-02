Weeks on, police clueless in bank burglary case

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal, October 1

Three weeks on, the Nurmahal police have failed to make any breakthrough in the September 11 burglary case in Cheema Kalan village.

The police have booked unidentified thieves on the charge of stealing cash from Axis Bank branch here. Cheema Kalan bank branch manager Vivek Bhargav told the police that they came to know about the burglary at the bank branch in the morning of September 12.

An amount of Rs 11,65,680 was reportedly found missing. Investigating officer Sanjiv Kumar said a case had been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. The police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case, SHO Hardev Preet Singh said.