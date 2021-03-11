Went missing in March, two Hoshiarpur siblings traced in Hyderabad

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 23

The district police have recovered the two missing siblings, residents of Mohalla Ravidas Nagar in Hoshiarpur city, from Hyderabad (Telangana). The police also nabbed the alleged kidnapper.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, SSP, Hoshiarpur, Sartaj Singh Chahal said on March 19, 2022, the two siblings went missing from Mohalla Ravidas Nagar under mysterious circumstances. On the statement of their father Resham Lal, a case under Sections 346 and 365 of the IPC was registered at the Sadar police station.

He said during the investigation it was found that both the children had been abducted and taken away by a man from Hyderabad.

After this, a special team led by DSP (Cyber Crime) Kulwant Singh was dispatched to Hyderabad on May 22 from where they recovered the abducted children with the help of the local police. The accused, identified as Bagdi Ankit, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Jiyaguda, Hyderabad (Telangana), was arrested.