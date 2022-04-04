West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

The West Bengal police today conducted a raid at residence of the BJP leader, Ravi Mahendru, in the city. The police raided Mahendru’s house in Rose Garden in connection with a money transaction case registered against him in West Bengal. Meanwhile, as Mahendru was not found at his residence, the West Bengal police had to return empty handed.

As per the information, the West Bengal police had served several notices to the BJP leader asking him to join the investigation, but he neither responded to the notice nor joined the probe. Kuldeep Singh, in-charge, Jalandhar Police Division No. 2, said the West Bengal police had approached us regarding a raid at the BJP leader’s home this morning.

“We sent one of our own staff member along with West Bengal cops. The leader wasn’t found at home after which the West Bengal police returned. We don’t know any further details about the case being pursued by them,” he added.