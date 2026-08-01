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Home / Jalandhar / Western Command clinch Indian Army Hockey Championship trophy

Western Command clinch Indian Army Hockey Championship trophy

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Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:24 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The Western Command team after winning the championship trophy in Jalandhar.
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The Indian Army Inter Command Hockey Championship 2026–27 was held from July 24 to 30 at Jalandhar Cantonment. The tournament concluded with a high-intensity final that showcased the finest hockey talent from across the Indian Army.

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The championship featured teams representing six Army Commands and was played at the Vajra Hockey Stadium (Army Hockey Node), Jalandhar Cantonment. In a closely contested final, Western Command defeated Southern Command 4–2 to clinch the coveted championship trophy.

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Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He presented trophies and awards to the winners and outstanding performers.

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Congratulating the champions and all participating teams, the Army Commander commended the players for their exceptional skill, discipline, sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the tournament. He also lauded the organisers for the successful execution of the championship.

At present, five Indian Army personnel are part of the Indian national hockey camp — Naib Subedar Suraj Karkera, Havildar Jeetpal, Havildar Chirag, Havildar Aryan Xess and Havildar Prabhdeep. Their selection reflects the Indian Army’s enduring commitment to sporting excellence and its contribution to Indian hockey at the highest level.

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