Indian Army Inter Command Hockey Championship 2026-27, held from July 24 to 30 at Jalandhar Cantonment, witnessed high-octane Hockey contests between the Commands of the Indian Army.

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Teams representing the six Army Commands participated in the championship, which concluded at the Vajra Hockey Stadium (Army Hockey Node). In a closely contested final, the Western Command beat the Southern Command by 4-2 to lift the coveted trophy.

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Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, graced the occasion as the chief guest and presented the trophies and awards to the winners and outstanding performers.

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Congratulating the champions and participating teams, the Army Commander commended the players for displaying exceptional skill, discipline, sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the tournament. He lauded the organisers for the professional conduct and successful execution of the championship.

The Indian Army’s vision and impetus on nurturing sports for nation building has paved way for talent identification, honing sporting skills and feeding sportsman of international repute in Hockey and other sports. Presently, five Indian Army players are part of the Indian National Hockey Camp, including Naib Subedar Suraj Karkera, Havildar Jeetpal, Havildar Chirag, Havildar Aryan Xess and Havildar Prabhdeep, upholding the Indian Army's enduring commitment to sporting excellence and nation building.