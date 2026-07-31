DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Western Command clinches Indian Army Inter-Command Hockey C'ship trophy

Western Command clinches Indian Army Inter-Command Hockey C'ship trophy

Defeats Southern Command at Vajra Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:53 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teams representing the six Army Commands participated in the championship.
Advertisement

Indian Army Inter Command Hockey Championship 2026-27, held from July 24 to 30 at Jalandhar Cantonment, witnessed high-octane Hockey contests between the Commands of the Indian Army.

Advertisement

Teams representing the six Army Commands participated in the championship, which concluded at the Vajra Hockey Stadium (Army Hockey Node). In a closely contested final, the Western Command beat the Southern Command by 4-2 to lift the coveted trophy.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, graced the occasion as the chief guest and presented the trophies and awards to the winners and outstanding performers.

Advertisement

Congratulating the champions and participating teams, the Army Commander commended the players for displaying exceptional skill, discipline, sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the tournament. He lauded the organisers for the professional conduct and successful execution of the championship.

The Indian Army’s vision and impetus on nurturing sports for nation building has paved way for talent identification, honing sporting skills and feeding sportsman of international repute in Hockey and other sports. Presently, five Indian Army players are part of the Indian National Hockey Camp, including Naib Subedar Suraj Karkera, Havildar Jeetpal, Havildar Chirag, Havildar Aryan Xess and Havildar Prabhdeep, upholding the Indian Army's enduring commitment to sporting excellence and nation building.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts