WHAT’S HOT

Celebrating Heritage

Bharat Darshan - An Indian Odyssey is being organised at Police DAV School on March 8. The event will feature an India parade by the students of the school. Scheduled for 10:30 am, the event will also serve as an open day at the campus, said Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. It will be inaugurated by ADGP Punjab Armed Police and Chairperson of the school, MF Farooqui.

GO RUNNING

The CT Group of Institutions is organising 16th CT Half Marathon on March 9, the coming Sunday. The race, which will have kids, youth, women and even the elderly, will be flagged off at 7:30 am from the institute’s Shahpur Campus and will conclude at its Maqsudan Campus, said MD of the group Manbir Singh. Body builder and Mr Asia gold medalist Harminder Dulowal will be the Health Ambassador at the event. The event will conclude with some performances and felicitations at the concluding site at 8:30 am onwards.

Spring Fashion Bonanza

It’s bonanza time for the women of the city as a two-day flea market and lifestyle exhibition, Spring Summer Edit, is being organised at Hotel White Diamond on March 8 and 9. Since the opening day coincides with Women’s Day, leading women, including gynaecologist Dr Sukriti, activist Anjali Dada, psychologist Shreya Dogra, actor Ekta Gulati, and social media influencer Ramneek Kaur, have been invited as special guests.