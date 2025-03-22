DT
WHAT'S HOT: Day of Remembrance

WHAT’S HOT: Day of Remembrance

Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:58 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Whats Hot---- Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum at his village Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr. Tribune Photo :Malkiat Singh.
A s the state government plans to commemorate the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan, in Nawanshahr, on March 23, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to pay homage at the site. In the presence of Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, he will also lay the foundation stone for a medical college in Nawanshahr city. Political leaders, government officials and youth are expected to participate in the event in large numbers.

Melodies of Heritage

Afour-day Kapurthala Heritage Festival is being organised by the district administration at Guru Nanak Stadium in Kapurthala. The festival was opened by Deputy Commissioner Amit K Panchal on Thursday and a folk and Sufi night was organised in which singers Mohammad Irshad and Meet Kaur regaled the audience. Kanwar Grewal was the star attraction on the second day. Prabh Gill will be the main attraction of the festival on Saturday evening.

