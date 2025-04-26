WHAT’S HOT: Run against drugs

The District Administration Jalandhar, in collaboration with CT Group, is organising ‘Daurda Punjab – A Run Against Drugs for a Healthy Tomorrow’ at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, Jalandhar, on April 27 (Sunday). Participants are to gather at 4:45 am, with the run being flagged off at 5:30 am.

Women’s car rally

Awomen’s car rally is being organised by event management company Mummaplease on May 4. The rally will start from Jullundur Gymkhana Club at 10 am and end at Eastwood Village, as per organiser Seema Jaggi Chowdhry. The rally will focus on two key themes - women empowerment and driving against drug abuse. “Form your 2-member team, dress according to the theme and decorate your cars, as there will be prizes for decoration, team spirit and more,” said Seema.

Annual prize distribution

Apeejay College of Fine Arts will hold its annual prize distribution function on April 26 (Saturday). Apneet Riyat, Special Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab and an alumnus of the college, will be the chief guest. Dr Neha Berlia, Director of the Apeejay Group, will preside over the event, said Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra.