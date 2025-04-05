DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / WHAT’S HOT: Water Park set to open

WHAT’S HOT: Water Park set to open

AS the summer heat sets in, Jalandhar residents can now cool off at the newly opened Dreamland Amusement and Water Park. Located near Kala Bakra village, the park will officially open on April 11. Visitors can enjoy a variety of...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 06:45 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AS the summer heat sets in, Jalandhar residents can now cool off at the newly opened Dreamland Amusement and Water Park. Located near Kala Bakra village, the park will officially open on April 11. Visitors can enjoy a variety of water rides, falls, waves, roller coasters and other amusement attractions.

Ram Lalla ki Mata

Advertisement

The Art of Living will present a musical play titled ‘Ram Lalla ki Mata’ at the CT College Auditorium in Shahpur this Sunday, April 6. The play, organised by Ajay Sukhija, will be screened from 5 pm to 7 pm. CT Institutes MD Manbir Singh shared that more than 1,000 visitors from across the region are expected to attend.

Punjabi Rang Utsav 2025

Advertisement

RANG-UTSAV

Starting April 6, the seven-day Punjabi Rang Utsav will take place at the KL Saigal Memorial. This year marks the fifth edition of the festival, featuring a series of seven Punjabi plays in genres including comedy, drama, and suspense. One play will be screened each day throughout the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper