WHAT’S HOT: Water Park set to open

AS the summer heat sets in, Jalandhar residents can now cool off at the newly opened Dreamland Amusement and Water Park. Located near Kala Bakra village, the park will officially open on April 11. Visitors can enjoy a variety of water rides, falls, waves, roller coasters and other amusement attractions.

Ram Lalla ki Mata

The Art of Living will present a musical play titled ‘Ram Lalla ki Mata’ at the CT College Auditorium in Shahpur this Sunday, April 6. The play, organised by Ajay Sukhija, will be screened from 5 pm to 7 pm. CT Institutes MD Manbir Singh shared that more than 1,000 visitors from across the region are expected to attend.

Punjabi Rang Utsav 2025

Starting April 6, the seven-day Punjabi Rang Utsav will take place at the KL Saigal Memorial. This year marks the fifth edition of the festival, featuring a series of seven Punjabi plays in genres including comedy, drama, and suspense. One play will be screened each day throughout the event.