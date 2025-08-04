WhatsApp Chatbot service launched in Aam Aadmi Clinics

Following the launch of WhatsApp Chatbot service in Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state by CM Bhagwant Mann, Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat said patients will now be able to receive their medicine list, test reports, appointment reminders, and other health-related information directly on WhatsApp. With this new system, people will no longer need to wait in lines at offices or clinics.

Advertisement

He said this automated chatbot system will securely manage patient information and eliminate the need for paper records, saving time and improving efficiency.

Mohinder Bhagat said, “Aam Aadmi Clinics are bringing a revolution in healthcare. With the introduction of this WhatsApp service, Punjab’s health model has become even stronger.”

Advertisement

Services available through the WhatsApp Chatbot will include list and information of prescribed medicines, lab test reports, appointment notifications, answers to general health-related queries.

The new service will be a major convenience for the public and will take the reach of government healthcare services to new heights, the minister said.