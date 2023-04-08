Wheat Crop Damage: Seek compensation from Centre, Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 7

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for not conducting girdawari over damage to wheat crop, saying farmers would lose out on compensation as they would be forced to plough their fields within a week. He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek compensation from the Centre for damage to wheat crop underthe National Disaster Relief Fund.

Approach immediately The AAP government has not approached the Central Government in this regard to avail funds from the National Relief Fund. It should do so immediately in the interest of farmers. — Sukhbir Badal, SAD president

The SAD president said, “The farmers are to ready their fields for the next crop but it seems that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is following the same method as done earlier during the failure of wheat and cotton crops when empty promises were made but no compensation was given. Even now, the revenue officials are under pressure to show wheat crop loss at less than 33 per cent so that farmers are not able to get compensation.”

Sukhbir Badal said the damage to wheat crop due to incessant rain, hail storms and high velocity winds had not been declared a national disaster till now.

Badal also expressed shock at the insensitive attitude of the CM towards farmers. He said instead of coming to the aid of farmers, Mann was busy ferrying his boss Arvind Kejriwal to Assam. “Crores of rupees are also being wasted on a daily basis to push the agenda of Kejriwal across the country even as farmers await compensation for crop damage,” he lashed out.

When questioned about the SAD-BSP candidate for the Jalandhar bypoll, he said the name would be announced after a joint meeting of the SAD-BSP coordination committee tomorrow afternoon in Jalandhar. Even as ex-CPS Pawan Tinu remains the front-runner, there are several other names from the SAD and the BSP doing the rounds.