Wheat from other states not to enter district: DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 31

District Magistrate Komal Mittal, exercising powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, has issued orders to stop wheat coming from other states at the barriers bordering the district.

The orders have been issued as the wheat brought by the farmers of the state is to be purchased at the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Government of India in the mandis by the procurement agencies in the state of Punjab so that the farmers of the state do not face any difficulty.

The orders read that some mischievous elements buy wheat from other states at a lower rate and try to sell it in Punjab at higher prices under MSP, which also causes financial losses to the government agencies. Therefore, such malpractices need to be stopped. The order will remain in force till May 27.

