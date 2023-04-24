Wheat procurement crosses half-way mark in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 23

With more than 1.79 lakh MT of wheat having been procured by government agencies till yesterday during the current season, Kapurthala district has crossed the half way mark of the target fixed which was above 3 lakh MT.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that procurement in 42 mandis across the district is going on smoothly as purchase of wheat and payment to the farmers have been ensured within the stipulated time-frame.

The DC said that 1,79,919 MT of wheat has been procured which has a maximum share of Pungrain with 48,095 MT followed by Markfed with 41,171, Punsup with 39,903, PSWC 37,747 and FCI with 1,273 MT.

Talking about the payment to farmers, Sarangal said it was the first time that payment to farmers has been ensured even before the given time-frame of 48 hours after the purchase.