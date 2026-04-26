Wheat procurement hits snag in Phagwara mandi due to slow lifting

The ongoing wheat procurement season has hit a major bottleneck at the New Grain Market located on Hoshiarpur Road in Phagwara, where sluggish lifting operations have resulted in massive accumulation of wheat sacks across the mandi. The situation has not only created space constraints but also triggered widespread concern among farmers, commission agents and labourers.

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According to market estimates, nearly 85 per cent of the expected wheat arrival has already reached the mandi this season. However, the lifting process has lagged significantly, with only 20 to 25 per cent of the produce transported so far. This stark imbalance has led to heaps of filled gunny bags occupying large portions of the market yard, leaving little to no space for fresh arrivals.

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The crisis has directly impacted daily operations within the mandi. Farmers are facing delays in unloading their produce, while labourers are struggling with irregular work opportunities. Many workers report waiting for days without employment due to the stagnation in lifting and transportation activities.

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Raising serious concerns, Naresh Bhardwaj, president of the Kapurthala Arhtiya Association, stated that the issue had been highlighted well before the commencement of the procurement season. He emphasised that repeated representations were made to the administration, including escalation of the matter to higher authorities, warning about the recurring challenges of lifting and transportation.

Despite these prior alerts, Bhardwaj expressed disappointment over the lack of tangible action on the ground. He alleged that assurances given by the authorities have once again failed to translate into effective solutions, leaving stakeholders to bear the consequences. “If the situation is not addressed immediately, the burden of wheat shortage and logistical failure will fall heavily on arhtiyas,” he noted.

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The prolonged delay has also affected labour availability across mandis in Punjab, as workers are discouraged by inconsistent earnings.

Arhtiyas have also questioned the preparedness and management of the state government, holding the administration under Bhagwant Mann accountable for recurring disruptions during crop procurement seasons. They claim that since the current government assumed office, stakeholders across the agricultural supply chain—farmers, traders and labourers—have faced persistent operational challenges.

Prominent arhtiyas including Pargat Singh, Bittu Ghumman, Arun Kalucha and others were present during discussions at the mandi, collectively urging immediate intervention to resolve the crisis.