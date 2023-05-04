Wheat procurement may fall short of target

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 3

Wheat procurement in Jalandhar may fall short of the target this year due to less arrival of crop in mandis in comparison to last year and less yield. This time, the target was to procure 5,25,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat and officials were hopeful of achieving the target, but it seems difficult.

So far 4,81,000 MT of wheat has been procured. Sources said the maximum procurement of 5,00,000 MT of wheat could be achieved in the remaining time.

Target to procure 5.25L MT This time, the target was to procure 5,25,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat and officials were hopeful of achieving the target, but it seems difficult. So far 4,81,000 MT of wheat has been procured. Sources said the maximum procurement of 5,00,000 MT of wheat could be achieved in the remaining time.

Officials said the yield was also affected this time due to bad weather conditions. It affected the quality of crop as reports of shriveled grain were also reported.

District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) Narinder Singh said though the target might not be achieved this year, procurement had definitely increased as compared to last year. Last year, 4,67,000 MT of wheat was procured. It had increased this year.

Procurement of wheat in Nawanshahr mandis has crossed the expected target of the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season.

Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said 2,05,704 MT of wheat was purchased last year. Due to additional arrival of 31,440 MT of wheat this year, the purchase has exceeded this year’s target of 2,31,600 MT. The Deputy Commissioner said the purchase of wheat increased by 12.5 per cent as compared to last year.