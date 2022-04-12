Wheat procurement starts in Kartarpur grain market

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Monday kickstarted wheat procurement at Kartarpur Grain Market for this rabi season. They asked the officials of procurement agencies to ensure smooth and hassle-free conduct of entire operations with focus on facilitating farmers.

The DC said this season as many as 5.91 lakh metric tonne of wheat was expected to arrive across all 78 purchase centres in the district and elaborate arrangements have already been put in place to procure every single grain. As many as 1125 MT wheat has arrived in the mandis so far and all crops have been purchased by the agencies. Likewise, timely lifting and payment has also been ensured, they said adding that payment worth Rs 1.27 crore was already made to farmers by Sunday late evening.

The MLA and the DC further said keeping in view Covid-19 situation, precautionary measures were again taken up this year, including setting up of temporary mandi-yards. They also added that arrangements like availability of potable water, cleanliness, shades, tarpaulins, besides others were already made by the officials.

Stressing on lifting and payment to farmers, they directed the officials that all payments be made within 48 hours of purchase while lifting within 72 hours. There was sufficient availability of bardana in the mandis, which would lead towards a hassle-free season for farmers, they said.

Meanwhile, the MLA and DC also interacted with some of the farmers present on the occasion and took their feedback about arrangements made by the officials at grain markets. Pointing out further, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Harsharan Singh said all labour and transport contracts were already in place and the lifting would be carried out within 72 hours at all purchase centres. He said the entire procurement operation would be accomplished smoothly as any kind of negligence would be dealt with strictly.