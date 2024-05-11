Wheat purchase crosses target in Nurmahal

Phagwara, May 10
The total purchase of wheat grain by the state government agencies from farmers on Friday reached 4 lakh 50,930 quintals, more than the fixed target of 4 lakh 31,181 quintals in grain markets under the jurisdiction of the Nurmahal market committee. Agencies are aiming at purchasing more quantity of the grain.
