Wheat purchase crosses target in Nurmahal

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 10

The total purchase of wheat grain by the state government agencies from farmers on Friday reached 4 lakh 50,930 quintals, more than the fixed target of 4 lakh 31,181 quintals in grain markets under the jurisdiction of the Nurmahal market committee. Agencies are aiming at purchasing more quantity of the grain.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara