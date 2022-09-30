Wheelchair-bound woman gets Aadhaar card updated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

It had been three months since wheelchair-bound Krishna (85) had been making rounds to Suwidha Centres and administrative offices to get her date of birth updated on her Aadhaar Card to avail family pension.

After the Jalandhar Tribune carried an account of problems being faced by her in these columns, her work has finally been done. Krishna’s grandson, Prince Taneja, said the UIDAI staff working in the office of Director Food and Civil Supplies and former Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Ghanshyam Thori had resolved all issues she was facing. “We have got a printable e-version of the updated Aadhaar,” he said.

Her previous Aadhaar Card which she got made in 2011 mentions only her year of birth 1937 in front of the ‘Date of Birth’ column and not the date and month. Ever since her husband Ram Chand, who was a retiree from Municipal Corporation, passed away in May this year and she got entitled for the family pension. But the bank authorities had said that she could not take the claim until she got her UIDAI card updated with complete date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format. Since the fingerprints of the elderly woman could not be taken properly, there had been delay in updation of her card. Krishna is a resident of Rajput Nagar in Model House.