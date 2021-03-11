When drugs became a panacea for all his troubles…

Electrocuted at 17, he lost his forelimbs, got hooked to drugs & then lost his father; now recovered, but wish to take up a stable job

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, April 27

Rajinder’s (name changed) fight with life started when he was electrocuted at the age of 17, after which his arms got damaged and had to be amputated.

“I was in Class XI at that time. Somehow, I completed Class XII and then wanted to take admission to a bachelor’s degree programme, which I did, but my low self-esteem because of my condition stopped me from pursuing my studies further,” said Rajinder, a drug addict from Aur in Nawanshahr.

Then came a time when both his parents went to Greece where his elder brother works, leaving the 33-year-old behind with his cousins and maternal uncle. Loneliness started troubling him. It was at this time, when he befriended some boys who pulled him into drugs with them, and drugs became a panacea for all problems.

Singh started using money sent by his parents in consuming every kind of drug available. To calm his urge, 33-year-old Rajinder, used to get himself injected four to five times a day with the help of other addicts on every other possible part of the body.

“I don’t have arms, so I started begging others to inject at any part of the body so that I could get relief,” he said.

“I used to always tell my father that I will make him proud one day. In his last days, my dejected father called me and said ‘tu mera naam vakayi hi raushan karta, chaahe doosri tarah’. He died after a few days, but the words pierced through my heart,” said Rajinder.

Rajinder also shared that he started lying to his parents so that they could send him more money. But the truth came out when someone from his village told his parents about the problem. Both of them came so that they could help him, but nothing happened and his father also died.

After his father’s death, he decided to get himself out of the deadly trap. “I could not afford to lose my mother, so I made a resolution that I will come back to a clean and healthy life,” Rajinder said.

Chaman Singh, project director of the de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr, where Rajinder started taking treatment, said: “He was in so much pain when he came to us. The degree was so high. But he was willing to quit. Also, other inmates really helped him with everything —from feeding him, to bathing him to changing his clothes. This is something that really touched me,” he said, adding that Rajinder had now recovered.

Today, Rajinder has recovered, but he still wishes to take up a job and restart his life, erasing the bad chapter from his life.

Inform about drug peddlers, get Rs 51K cash reward

To further strengthen its efforts to curb drug menace completely from Nawanshahr, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 51,000 for the informer whose tip-off will lead to the seizure of narcotics. Presiding over a meeting at his office with the Police and Health Departments, the DC said the informer’s name would be kept secret and the police would act on each piece of information. He said within the next few days, a helpline number would be launched, so that they can share the information about the persons involved or associated with drug peddling.

