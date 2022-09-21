After Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University under spotlight now; watch ugly spat between police and protesting students over suicide by student

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 21

An ugly spat broke out between police officers and students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara on Tuesday night as the cops tried to pacify the protesting students on the campus over suicide by a student. The videos have gone viral.

As the word spread, students gathered in large numbers to protest and raised slogans of "we want justice". They were demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a video, the students are heard asking the police officer to show them the "summons". The cop, however, tried to explain it to the students that the police were doing their job and appealed to them "not to indulge in a rowdy behaviour, else they will get into trouble”.

In the background, students are heard protesting noisily. The cop is time and again heard telling them not to “create problems”.

The students also questioned the police as to where the roommate of the student who committed suicide was, and they wanted the cops to bring him on the scene.

"Why was he sent home?," they asked.

The incident at the LPU comes four days after protests rocked the Chandigarh University campus as some students claimed that a hosteller had filmed students taking bath in the hostel washroom.

The protesting LPU students alleged this was the second suicide reported on the campus in the past 10 days. The police, however, denied the allegation of the second death by suicide.

Another video shows a police officer trying to calm the crowd as the protesting students demanded to know the reasons behind “the two suicides”.

They alleged that the last suicide had gone unreported as university authorities hushed up the matter.

