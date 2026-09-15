DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Why BJP has chosen Jalandhar to end its ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ yatras

Why BJP has chosen Jalandhar to end its ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ yatras

With Amit Shah’s September 30 rally, BJP seeks to send socio-political message in Doaba, region with 23 Assembly seats

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:14 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, former state president Sunil Jakhar and MLA Ashwani Sharma during a press conference on the launch of the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab' yatra in Chandigarh. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The BJP’s decision to choose Jalandhar to culminate its four statewide ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ yatras and hold a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 30 is not just about its central geographical location. It is more about socio-political messaging.

The four yatras, covering all 117 Assembly constituencies and nearly 4,000 km, have been designed to put drugs, crime and corruption at the centre of the BJP’s campaign for the 2027 Punjab elections.

Advertisement

Jalandhar occupies a particularly important place in the scheme of things of the saffron party. It is the political nucleus of Doaba, a region of 23 Assembly seats spread across Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr.

Advertisement

With its sizeable Scheduled Caste population and strong NRI links, Doaba is being seen as a good launch pad by the party that already has a good cadre and leadership strength in the region.

The BJP’s increased attention to Jalandhar has already been noticed, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited here twice this year. He was here on February 1 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti at Dera Sachkhand Ballan and again on July 17 for the inauguration of the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station, from where he had also flagged off a train from Amritsar to Varanasi.

Advertisement

Choosing the Devi Talab Mandir as the culmination point adds to the political symbolism that the party wants to give. The nearly 200-year-old shrine is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is regarded as one of the prominent Shakti Peethas.

BJP Punjab general secretary Anil Sarin said, “We chose Jalandhar for a number of reasons. It is a central place of Punjab and it will be best suited for workers and supporters from across Punjab to make it to the event.

“It is one of the four important cities of Punjab with a good trader and industrial base. Since the anti-drug yatras carry a sankalp, we feel that culminating them at the Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir too will send across the right message.”

Sarin added that since he was yet to receive the programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he was not sure about his visit to the temple.

In February 2022, ahead of the last Assembly elections in Punjab, PM Modi had expressed his desire to visit the Shri Devi Talab Mandir during a public address in Jalandhar. He had stated that he could not go because the local police and administration had expressed its inability to make security arrangements.

Party’s Punjab media head Vineet Joshi said, “The exact venue of Amit Shah’s rally is yet to be finalised. It will be along a connecting highway so that the public is able to reach comfortably and there is no parking issue. We also intend not to disturb the internal traffic of the city.”

“Picking Jalandhar as our rally venue has an added advantage for we have a good worker strength for allocating duties and handling all arrangements locally,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts