Why Indian universities must share resources and expertise

The future of Indian higher education may depend not only on investment in individual universities, but also on how effectively existing institutions are connected, says Prof Dr Palwinder Singh, VC Sant Baba Bhag Singh University.

India has built one of the world’s largest higher-education systems. The expansion has been remarkable. Millions of young people now have access to universities and colleges and Indian institutions are contributing increasingly to research, innovation, entrepreneurship and national development. As per the 2023–24 report of All-India Survey on Higher Education, 4.5 crore students enrolled in higher education with 15.98 lakh teachers/faculty across 1278 universities/university-level institutions, 46468 colleges and 11787 standalone institutions.

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Yet the next challenge is more difficult. It is how to convert this enormous academic system into a more effective, collaborative and globally competitive knowledge network. India needs to make better use of the academic resources it already possesses.

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Faculty is the heart of a university. Buildings, laboratories and digital platforms cannot substitute for good teachers and researchers. Unfortunately, many institutions struggle to recruit and retain qualified faculty. The latest AISHE data provides a sense of the scale. In 2023–24, India’s higher-education system had about 16 lakh faculty/teachers.

But numbers alone do not tell the entire story. The availability of qualified faculty varies substantially between institutions and disciplines. Some universities have strong faculty strength in particular areas while simultaneously experiencing shortages in others.

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The Ministry of Education’s 2024–25 annual report gives a particularly striking picture for Central Universities under the Ministry of Education. As of 31 October 2024, for 18,940 sanctioned teaching posts, 13,758 were filled and 5,182 were vacant (about 27.4%). The vacancy rates were particularly high at professor-level: 1,071 of 2,540 posts (about 42%), and associate professor-level: 2,005 of 5,102, (about 39%). Panjab University provides an instructive example. According to data reported in February 2026, the university had 617 regular faculty members against 1,378 sanctioned teaching posts. The university is managing its teaching requirements with temporary, contract, guest and part-time teachers as well. Similar is the situation with other public and private universities.

Imagine a university possessing an excellent spectroscopy laboratory, another having a strong artificial-intelligence group, another having expertise in agriculture, another possessing advanced pharmaceutical research facilities and another having strong engineering capabilities. Why should each institution attempt to duplicate everything? A network could enable universities to share: specialised faculty; advanced laboratories; expensive scientific instruments; digital courses; libraries and e-resources; doctoral supervision; research facilities; incubation centres; industry contacts; and specialised training programmes. A shared digital platform could allow a faculty member or researcher to locate an instrument or specialised expertise available at another participating university and request access.

An encouraging development has been the effort of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to bring vice-chancellors and higher-education institutions together for discussion and collaboration. The Punjab Raj Bhavan has organised conferences of vice-chancellors of Punjab universities, including a conference in October 2024 focusing on implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. A conference of vice-chancellors was held at Punjab Lok Bhavan in May 2026, and more recently, an AI-based Vice-Chancellors’ Conference was held in Chandigarh on September 12.

The next step could be the creation of a voluntary Punjab Higher Education Consortium. Its purpose would not be to merge universities or interfere with their autonomy. Rather, it would allow institutions to share resources wherever this is academically and financially sensible.

The consortium could initially focus on areas such as academic cloud: shared courses, expert faculty and credit-bearing programmes. Research cloud: Shared laboratories, instruments, doctoral expertise and research facilities. Innovation cloud: Incubation, patents, start-ups, technology transfer and entrepreneurship. Industry cloud: Common industry partnerships, sponsored research, consultancy and internships. Digital university cloud: Interoperable digital systems for academic records, courses, research facilities and student services. Digitisation must go beyond online lectures.