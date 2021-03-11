Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

Kapurthala, April 26

The wife of slain Ravi Gill on Tuesday decided to postpone his bhog which had been fixed for Wednesday afternoon outside the Kapurthala city police station where he had been torched on April 17.

Gill’s wife said she had been approached by the police officials today to cancel the programme. She said, “I had decided to hold the bhog outside the police station to pressurise the police to take the case to its logical end. There are 11 accused in the case and only five have been arrested so far. I want the police to make a quick headway and bring all the accused behind the bars. The SSP has today given me an assurance on the same.”

She said she had another demand. “I put forth the demand of cancellation of all false FIRs against me and all those persons who have helped me in my case recently. The SSP assured me on this front too after which I postponed the bhog by three-four days. This is just a postponement. If I would sense that the police are not serious about the case, I may re-schedule it again outside the police station. If there would be some action by this weekend, I will change the venue to my place or gurdwara”, she said.

The incident pertains to torching of Activa-borne Ravi Gill on April 17. He had been helping his wife get out of the prostitution racket and had gone to the police station for protection from the assailants when he was burnt there. The couple had already approached the police and the court for protection from the accused when the incident occurred.