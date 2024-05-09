Wife, paramour held for murder

Hoshiarpur, May 8
Dasuya police have arrested a woman and her paramour on the charge of allegedly murdering her husband. According to the information received, Malkit Singh, a resident of village Hardothala, told the police that he received information from Koliyan, the village of his in-laws, that his brother-in-law had died and his last rites were to be performed. He went to his in-laws’ house and saw that there were injury marks on his brother-in-law’s face due to which it seemed as if he had been murdered. He told the police that his brother-in-law Booti Ram often had quarrels with his wife Amandeep Kaur. He alleged that due to the above reasons, Amandeep Kaur, along with her alleged lover Gurjeet Singh allegedly murdered her husband.
