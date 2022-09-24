Wife, parents booked for cheating

Nawanshahr, September 23
The police have booked a woman and her parents on the charge of cheating. As per the complainant, Pavittar Singh from Nawanshahr, he got married in 2019 and spent Rs 25 lakh for his wife’s immigration to Canada.
Pavittar said his wife stopped talking to him on the phone after reaching Canada. The complainant also tried to contact his in-laws but they didn’t respond. He alleged that his wife had an affair with someone and her family got her married just to get her settled in Canada. A case under Section 420, 120 of the IPC has been registered against the woman and her parents at the Sadar Banga police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...