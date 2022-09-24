Wife, parents booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 23

The police have booked a woman and her parents on the charge of cheating. As per the complainant, Pavittar Singh from Nawanshahr, he got married in 2019 and spent Rs 25 lakh for his wife’s immigration to Canada.

Pavittar said his wife stopped talking to him on the phone after reaching Canada. The complainant also tried to contact his in-laws but they didn’t respond. He alleged that his wife had an affair with someone and her family got her married just to get her settled in Canada. A case under Section 420, 120 of the IPC has been registered against the woman and her parents at the Sadar Banga police station.