Will announce LS byelection candidate soon: State BJP chief

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 21

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma has announced that the BJP will contest Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelections and will soon announce its candidate.

Talking to mediapersons here today, he said the BJP was being warmly accepted by the people of Punjab. He alleged the AAP government could not control the situation of law and order.

Replying to a question about the tense relations between AAP Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the BJP president said the Governor is a constituional head of the state and the CM is answerable to him. He reiterated that the BJP has zero tolerance to corruption.

When asked about the threat given by radical Amritpal Singh to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP President quipped and said that Punjabis had outrightly rejected those elements spreading an atmosphere of hatered in the state and now Punjabis want to live peacefully. A meeting of four districts of BJP would be held at Phagwara on Thursday, said Sharma.