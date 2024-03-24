Will complete development works after Lok Sabha polls, says Dr Raj Kumar

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 23

“Residents of my constituency have once again come together to extend their affection and support, rising above party politics, for which, I will be grateful to all of them,” former MLA Dr Raj Kumar said this while addressing a crowd of his supporters and residents of Chabbewal at a programme.

The programme was considered his display of power after joining the AAP and leaving the Congress. He resigned from the membership of Legislative Assembly. Dr Raj said he had made relentless efforts for the development of Chabbewal constituency and would continue to work with dedication.

Dr Raj said his work was supported by the people of the constituency. He said his mission was to work and do better. Dr Raj emphasised that he would complete development works and solve people’s issues that were pending after the Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Raj said he had taken the decision to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with consent of the people and for their welfare and not out of any fear.

