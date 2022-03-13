'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Rana Inder Partap Singh in a jubilant mood with party workers.

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Kapurthala, March 12

Among the most affluent MLAs of Punjab with declared assets worth Rs67.95 crore and MD of Rana Sugars, Rana Inder Partap Singh (42), who has won the elections from Sultanpur Lodhi as an Independent, says that he would no longer be attending to his businesses in UP and Uttarakhand.

“Since people of my area have given me a huge mandate of 41,337 votes even as I had no party to back me, I have to pay them back and serve them well. So, I have decided that my three younger brothers will now look after the family business and I will devote all my time to the problems of the area,” said Rana Inder Partap, son of former Congress minister and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh.

The newly elected MLA said he would now fulfil all promises that he had made to the people. “I had already been told by constituents that I was fighting a solo campaign and that I would not be depending on any government. As already committed, I will be using my personal funds to bring in visiting doctors from the AIIMS to treat the needy. I have made several other promises which I will fulfill from my own pocket. For instance, residents of a remote Baja village, along Beas, had sought 4 kanals from me for raising a sewer pond and I shall surely purchase the land and provide it to them,” he said.

The junior Rana, who is an MBA, matches his father completely in every sense - be it in their dressing style, voice and pitch, built, confidence level and gait. “Having made my mind to contest elections from here after listening to the sordid stories of the people facing false FIRs here, I had come to Sultanpur Lodhi on November 6. I built my campaign in just 120 days”, he said.

The residents said that they began seeing the robust, flamboyant leader in him, who could take on then Congress MLA Navtej Cheema. “I succeeded in my mission to make the sitting MLA lose his security from the seat. Even more astounding is the fact that he has even lost from his native Busowal village from where I and my dad had started the campaign against him,” said Rana Inder Partap.

Having learnt all the nuances of campaigning from his father, the tone in his speech remained sharp and aggressive. Rana Gurjeet backed him completely saying it out that he would quit politics if his son would lose from the seat. He even challenged Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Sidhu to come and save Cheema but the former himself got badly caught on his own seat. Rana Gurjeet even managed to get his son Indian citizenship just in the nick of time (he was US national prior to the elections). Both Ranas have surely won the elections on their personal efforts, strategies and management.

Priorities

Since people of my area have given me a huge mandate of 41,337 votes even as I had no party to back me, I have to pay them back and serve them well. So, I have decided that my three younger brothers will now look after the family business and I will devote all my time to the problems of the area.

