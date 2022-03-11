Will hold oath-taking at Khatkar Kalan, says CM-designate Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 10

As an overwhelmed Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party hugged his mother on stage after Punjab’s historic mandate for the AAP in the 2022 Assembly election, he made a departure from traditional political discourse as he promised that the AAP would be organising its oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan not at Raj Bhawan, the site of the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The martyr’s mention in Mann’s maiden speech right after winning the elections holds a special symbolic value in Punjab. It also revives hopes that the martyr might find way back into the reigning political discourse in the state yet again.

Sporting a yellow (called khatti in Punjbai) turban, Mann promised allegiance to the legendary martyr who has been the icon of the farm protest as well as the poster boy of AAP’s earliest promise of Swaraj.

While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was a regular visitor to Khatkar Kalan in his initial days of canvassing during his first electoral outing in the state, over time Bhagat Singh symbolism took a relative back seat.

An interest in Bhagat Singh in the state had surged with the AAP’s Swaraj Abhiyan in the 2014 elections. In 2015, all major parties congregated at Khatkar Kalan on March 23, holding individual rallies. The trademark yellow Bhagat Singh turbans had been brought again in vogue by Bhagwant Mann, who enthusiastically sported the turban as a symbol of Bhagat Singh.

In 2016, both the Congress and the SAD held parallel rallies at Khatkar Kalan on March 23 with the martyr forming the core of politics. However, over the years, barring some rallies and commemorations, Bhagat Singh’s mention went missing from popular political discourse, especially ahead of the elections.

Bhagat Singh found a place in the AAP’s discourse only recently, with the promises of putting up of portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh at government offices, Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony declaration is a reminder of AAP’s earliest days.

Historians have time and again pointed that Bhagwant Mann is only used for electoral gains and his image, his authentic photographs and the way he tied the turban are often misrepresented in popular discourse. Questions have also been raised on the lack of enthusiasm from the government to procure the authentic artefacts and letters of Bhagat Singh for the existing museums dedicated to him in the state.

Mann’s promise of the oath-taking ceremony and the martyrs approaching martyrdom anniversary on March 23, brings the promise that the martyr might get his due.