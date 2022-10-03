Phagwara: Will intensify protest, warn cane growers

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 2

Cane growers will intensify their agitation if their demands, including the payment of arrears and repair work of the Phagwara sugar mill, are not fulfilled by October 4.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) President Manjit Singh Rai and General Secretary Satnam Singh Sahni, while talking to the press here today, rued that despite repeated assurances, nothing has been done by the government or by the sugar mill owners about the mill so far, with cane crop worth Rs 200 crore across the fields.The farmers will hold another meeting on October 4 to deliberate over the future course of the agitation which could even take the form of a road blockade. Reiterating their demands, they urged the government once again to open the mill.

Meanwhile, Phagwara sugar mill workers, on Saturday, held a demonstration, denouncing the mill management for not paying them for the last three months. They also sought the intervention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the matter. The Phagwara sugar mill owner, Sukhbir Sandhar, said he is trying to make sure that his employees are paid soon.

