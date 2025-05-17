DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Will make every effort to save youth from drug menace: Kejriwal

Will make every effort to save youth from drug menace: Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a huge gathering in village Lakhanpal, 12 km from Phagwara on Friday, said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will make every...
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:31 AM May 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Arvind Kejariwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan in village Lakhanpal near Phagwara on Friday.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a huge gathering in village Lakhanpal, 12 km from Phagwara on Friday, said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will make every effort to save our coming generations from falling prey to the menace of drugs.

He said he is elated to learn that the backbone of the drug has been broken for which the police need a pat. He said the manner in which this anti-drug campaign has been launched finds no parallel in the history. Kejriwal said the properties constructed from the drug money have been razed to dust by the bulldozers.

He said the previous regimes not only patronised drug dealers but they themselves carried out the business in their government vehicles. However, he said the government is acting strictly against the drug menace and it will not allow its youth to fall prey to this menace. Kejriwal said now Nasha Mukti Yatra has been embarked in the state and every village will be covered under the ambitious programme.

The national convener of AAP said the war against drugs will be taken to ground level and interactions will be held in all around 13,000 villages of the state. He said to channelise the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive manner, the state government will construct stadiums in every village of the state, adding that 3,000 gyms will be constructed in big villages to promote sports in a big way.

