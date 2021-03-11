Will make Punjab jails reform homes: Bains

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 16

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade during the district-level function organised at the Police Lines Ground in Hoshiarpur on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

Bains, who also holds the portfolio of School Education and Jails, said the process of converting government schools into ‘schools of eminence’ had been started with the aim of making them better for the all-round development of students. He said concerted efforts were being made by the state government to make the jails truly reform homes. Dope test was being done of every prisoner lodged in the jails to wean them off drug addiction. The government was also acting tough on the use of mobile phones by prisoners. In the last five months, more than 2,000 mobile phones had been confiscated, he added.

Bains felicitated the families of freedom fighters and 92 eminent personalities and distributed 20 sewing machines, five tricycles and wheelchairs each among the needy persons. Apart from this, six meritorious students of government schools were honoured for securing the first position in the district in Classes X and XII (medical and non-medical).

During the programme, Parade Commander DSP Madhavi Sharma led a spectacular march past by different contingents. School students gave patriotic presentations and tableaux regarding Aam Aadmi Clinic, single-use plastic and stubble management were taken out the Health Department, Municipal Corporation and the Agriculture Department, respectively.