Will make Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospital best in state: Dr Balbir

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

Health Minister Balbir Singh said the Civil Hospital in Sultanpur Lodhi will be made the best hospital in Punjab. During a meeting with MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal at Nirmal Kutiya Seechewal, he said the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi, would be made an ideal city in terms of health facilities. During the meeting, senior medical officers of Sultanpur Lodhi and Shahkot were also present, who apprised the Health Minister about the problems in their respective hospitals. They informed the minister that health facilities were being affected due to lack of doctors and staff nurses.

The Health Minister instructed the principal of Nursing College, Malsian, that instead of sending the nurses taking training to Jalandhar, they should be sent to the Civil Hospital Sultanpur Lodhi.

He said clean environment, exercise and clean diet are very important for healthy living and getting rid of medicines. He said Punjab cannot be made healthy only by hospitals, but health can be brought only by bringing changes in lifestyle. Sultanpur Lodhi Senior Medical Officer Dr Ravinder Pal raised the issue of staff shortage in the hospital.

Highlighting the shortage of specialist doctors, Dr Pal said there was no doctor other than the SMO in Shahkot Hospital, where there are five posts of doctors. The Health Minister assured the SMO of addressing the problem soon.