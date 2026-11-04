'Will remain a Congman,' says Arora after ED raid

Former Cabinet Minister Sundar Sham Arora on Wednesday reacted strongly to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) search operation at his residence, which concluded after nearly 40 hours, asserting that nothing incriminating was found against him.

Arora said repeated raids by different investigating agencies could not intimidate him to compromise with his political convictions. "No one can threaten me through such tactics. I am a Congressman and will die a Congressman," he asserted.

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Referring to the successive actions by the Vigilance Bureau, the Income Tax Department and now the Enforcement Directorate, Arora said despite searches and investigations, nothing could be established against him because he had done nothing wrong.

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He maintained that the latest ED operation also ended without the recovery of any fresh incriminating material or the seizure of any new documents or records from his residence, apart from records relating to the earlier Vigilance and Income Tax proceedings.

"I have nothing to hide. If I have committed no wrongdoing, there is nothing for me to fear," Arora said, adding that such actions would not weaken his political resolve.

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The ED search at his residence continued for around 40 hours. During the operation, security arrangements remained tight and outsiders were not allowed to enter the premises.

Arora's remarks came against the backdrop of the ongoing ED action linked to allegations being investigated by the agency. He maintained that the repeated investigations had failed to establish any wrongdoing on his part.