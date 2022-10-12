Will replace faulty floodlights before tournament, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 11

The Surjit Hockey Society President Lakhwinder Pal Singh Khaira said the Sports Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, has assured the society to replace the faulty floodlights at the Surjit Hockey Stadium before 39th Surjit Hockey Tournament begins.

The tournament is set to start from October 27 this year but some of the floodlights at the stadium are not functional. Khaira said a five-member delegation met the minister and informed him about the plight of the floodlights.

The minister said the society has an important role to play in the betterment of hockey. The society’s problems would be resolved as soon as possible at the Principal Secretary level.

The delegation included President Lakhwinder Pal Singh Khaira, General Secretary Surinder Singh Bhapa, Honorary Secretary Ranbir Singh Tut, Joint Secretary Ramnik Singh Randhawa and CEO Iqbal Singh Sandhu.