Will soon implement 'Farishtey scheme': Minister

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 12:

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research and Election Affairs Dr. Balbir Singh said that the ‘Farishtey scheme’ is to be implemented in Punjab.

Under the scheme, if any person in Punjab is injured in a road accident, then the person who takes the injured person to the nearest hospital will be considered as ‘farishta’ by the Punjab Government. Government will give him an honorarium of Rs 2,000 and he will not be questioned in any way. Apart from this, the treatment of the injured will be done free of cost, regardless of whether he has been admitted in a private hospital or in a government hospital. The Punjab Government will bear the cost of treatment. Balbir was answering questions from reporters during a visit to Rurki Khas village near Garhshankar today.

He said that a revolutionary change has been brought in the health services in the state through the Aam Aadmi Clinic and now the health services will be strengthened here too by providing maximum facilities in the sub-division and district hospitals.