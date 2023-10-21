Win Rs 1 lakh cash reward for making Ayushman Card

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 20

With an aim of increasing the number of eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana run by the state government, a bumper draw would be held for the beneficiaries of scheme on the occasion of Diwali and Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Giving information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal said 10 people would be given cash prizes through a lucky draw of beneficiaries, who would get the card issued by the state health agency till November 30.

The first prize would be of Rs 1 lakh, second of Rs 50,000, third of Rs 25,000, fourth of Rs 10,000, fifth of Rs 8,000 and sixth to tenth prizes would be of Rs 5,000 each.

She said the draw would be held on December 4. The DC said the card had the facility of providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for the entire family every year. She said the card could be generated at home using the Ayushman App. She said a person could also contact nearest Asha worker or government hospital to make the card.

