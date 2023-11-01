Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

The city police have cracked the robbery case in which two armed persons targeted a wine shop at 66-feet road here late on Saturday night and made off with nearly Rs 1.37 lakh.

The police have arrested both suspects — Sarwan Singh, alias Mani Don, and Amritpal Singh — in the case. A .32 bore pistol used in the crime along with two live cartridges has been recovered from their possession.

Rs Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Commissioner of Police

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said on the basis of the complaint received from Raj Kumar, the employee at the wine shop who was threatened at the gunpoint when the robbers made off with cash and two whisky bottles, the police immediately formed teams and started investigations.

Chahal said when the police team, led by CIA in-charge Harinder Singh, was conducting a checking near Gurmehar Colony, they saw a man on a bike coming from the Bhargo Camp side.

“Seeing the cops signalling him to stop, he turned the bike towards Gurmehar Colony and slipped. He then took out a pistol from his jacket, and fired at the police team. The police also opened fire and the bullet hit Sarwan Singh in the right leg,” the CP said, adding that he was taken to the Civil Hospital and then taken into custody.

Likewise, another police team arrested his accomplice Amritpal Singh from near Tajpur on 66-ft road. The bike used in the crime has also been seized.

Police officials said Sarwan Singh was a hardcore criminal as five cases of murder, robbery and brandishing firearms were already registered against him. He was out on bail.

“Sarwan Singh is associated with Sheru Group, which has an old rivalry with gangster Pancham Noor,” the police said.

The police registered a separate case against Sarwan Singh at the Bhargo Camp police station for firing at the cops and both have been taken in remand for further investigations.