Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Pistol, two-wheeler used in crime, two live cartridges recovered

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal addresses a press conference after the arrest of suspects in the wine shop robbery case. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

The city police have cracked the robbery case in which two armed persons targeted a wine shop at 66-feet road here late on Saturday night and made off with nearly Rs 1.37 lakh.

The police have arrested both suspects — Sarwan Singh, alias Mani Don, and Amritpal Singh — in the case. A .32 bore pistol used in the crime along with two live cartridges has been recovered from their possession.

Hardcore criminal

Police officials said Sarwan Singh was a hardcore criminal as five cases of murder, robbery and brandishing firearms were already registered against him. He was out on bail. “Sarwan Singh is associated with Sheru Group, which has an old rivalry with gangster Pancham Noor,” the police said.

Exchange of fire

Seeing the cops signalling him to stop, Sarwan Singh, alias Mani Don, turned the bike towards Gurmehar Colony and slipped. He then took out a pistol from his jacket, and fired at the police team. The police also opened fire and the bullet hit Sarwan in the right leg.Rs Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Commissioner of Police

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said on the basis of the complaint received from Raj Kumar, the employee at the wine shop who was threatened at the gunpoint when the robbers made off with cash and two whisky bottles, the police immediately formed teams and started investigations.

Chahal said when the police team, led by CIA in-charge Harinder Singh, was conducting a checking near Gurmehar Colony, they saw a man on a bike coming from the Bhargo Camp side.

“Seeing the cops signalling him to stop, he turned the bike towards Gurmehar Colony and slipped. He then took out a pistol from his jacket, and fired at the police team. The police also opened fire and the bullet hit Sarwan Singh in the right leg,” the CP said, adding that he was taken to the Civil Hospital and then taken into custody.

Likewise, another police team arrested his accomplice Amritpal Singh from near Tajpur on 66-ft road. The bike used in the crime has also been seized.

Police officials said Sarwan Singh was a hardcore criminal as five cases of murder, robbery and brandishing firearms were already registered against him. He was out on bail.

“Sarwan Singh is associated with Sheru Group, which has an old rivalry with gangster Pancham Noor,” the police said.

The police registered a separate case against Sarwan Singh at the Bhargo Camp police station for firing at the cops and both have been taken in remand for further investigations.

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

