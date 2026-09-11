With 10 lakh participation target, institutions urged to promote ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akash Bansal held a meeting with representatives of universities, colleges and schools of the district and sought their wholehearted support in ensuring maximum participation in the fourth edition of “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026”.

Sultanpur Lodhi halqa in-charge and Arjuna Awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema and Kapurthala halqa in-charge Karambir Singh Chandi were also present at the meeting.

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Emphasising on the importance of maximising registrations, particularly among participants in the age groups of 14 to 70 years and above, the DC directed educational institutions to work in close coordination with the Sports Department to motivate students and eligible participants to register and participate in the games. He called for concerted efforts to make Season 4 a grand success through maximum participation.

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He also urged the Departments of School Education, Rural Development and Panchayats and Youth Services to facilitate maximum registration of players, clubs and teams. Besides, he also urged employees of these departments to participate in the games according to their interests and encouraged them to become active ambassadors of the sporting initiative.

He said competitions in 38 sports disciplines were being organised across nine age groups, along with one demonstration sport — tennis ball cricket — and four para-sports, at the block, district and state levels for both boys and girls. Prize money of more than Rs 12 crore, along with gradation certificates, would be awarded to winners.

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The nine age categories are Under-14, Under-17, Under-21, 21–30, 31–40, 41–50, 51–60, 61–70 and Above 70 years.

Bansal also informed that block-level competitions in seven sports disciplines had already commenced and would continue till September 18. These include athletics, kho-kho, kabaddi (National style), kabaddi (Circle style), football, volleyball (Smashing) and volleyball (Shooting).

District-level competitions would be held from September 20 to September 30. The additional disciplines include handball, softball, judo, Gatka, kickboxing, hockey, netball, badminton, basketball, powerlifting, lawn tennis, wrestling, swimming, boxing, table tennis, weightlifting, chess, shooting, fencing, roller skating and archery.

Cheema and Chandi said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated the fourth season of “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026” at Bathinda on September 5. The season would conclude with a grand closing ceremony in Patiala on November 29. They said previous editions of the games witnessed participation of up to five lakh athletes, while the target for the current season was set at an ambitious 10 lakh participants.

They appealed to educational institutions, sports clubs, youth organisations and people from all walks of life to participate in large numbers and contribute towards achieving this target. They called upon all stakeholders to work collectively to turn “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026” into a mass sporting movement and ensure that maximum people, particularly youngsters, come forward to participate and make Season 4 a resounding success.

District Sports Officer Kulwinder Singh said youngsters and other eligible participants interested in taking part in games could register themselves through the portal concerned by scanning the QR code available on the publicity material and posters. He urged all interested participants to register at the earliest and actively participate in the sporting events.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included Market Committee Chairman Gurpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Arora and others.