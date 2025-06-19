With 21k participants, Jalandhar hosts massive 'CM di Yogshala' event; Mann skips event

Jalandhar city on Thursday witnessed a massive CM Di Yogshala event with over 21,000 yoga enthusiasts, setting a new record for attendance in a single yoga event.

Originally, arrangements had been made for 17,000 yoga mats, but the overwhelming public response exceeded all expectations.

While CM Bhagwant Mann was expected to be present at the event, it was attended instead by state Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

At the event, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh gave a clarion call to the people to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.

Addressing a large gathering during the state-level ‘CM di Yogshala’ event at PAP Ground, the Health Minister said it was heartening to see people from all walks of life participating enthusiastically in the mega event.

He said ‘CM di Yogshala’ serves as a stepping stone towards building a healthier and more vibrant Punjab. Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, Dr Balbir Singh said it brought him immense joy to witness thousands of people joining hands with the government through CM di Yogshala.

While the initiative was launched two years ago from Jalandhar under the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the minister said that presently around 3,200 yoga classes were being conducted daily across the state, benefiting nearly one lakh people.

The Health Minister also added that trained yoga instructors had been appointed to teach yoga, and he appealed to everyone to make yoga an inseparable part of their lives in order to stay healthy, fit, and stress-free, helping Punjab become a truly healthy state. During the event, the minister also announced that the CM Di Yogshala programme would soon be extended to rural areas as well.

He highlighted that the initiative had also proven effective in the state’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’.

Earlier, Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dheer welcomed the dignitaries whereas eminent industrialist and AAP leader Nitin Kohli proposed a vote of thanks.

Mayor, Jalandhar, Vaneet Dheer, AAP leaders Nitin Kohli and Principal Prem Kumar, Health Secretary Kumar Rahul, Vice Chancellor Shri Guru Ravidas Ayurved University Hoshiarpur Dr Sanjeev Sood, Director Rajinder Singh Rihal, and ADGP Naresh Arora among others were present.