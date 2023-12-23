With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Rinku

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 22

Politics has come a full circle for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku. Having left the Congress and joined the Aam Aadmi Party, he was seen once again sharing the stage with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Opposition parties that are part of the INDIA bloc had organised a joint protest on the issue of suspension of MPs in Parliament today.

All leaders joined hands and raised them posing for pictures. Even more interesting was a picture of Rinku sitting just next to Rahul Gandhi and interacting with him on the occasion.

In the event of an alliance happening between the AAP and the Congress in Punjab, Rinku would once again be working in close coordination with the Congress, his former party, with which he served as municipal councillor for three terms and as an MLA from the Jalandhar West constituency.

When Rinku left the party, he faced flak from various Congress leaders including Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary. Rinku had trounced the latter’s mother Kiranjit Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha byelection, held after the demise of Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Vikramjit’s father.

