With eye on Phagwara civic body poll, BJP gets into action mode

Phagwara, November 28
Even though there are no signs of the elections to the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, the BJP today held a series of meetings in the sub-division to get into the poll mode.
State BJP vice-president Manjit Singh Rai addressed a meeting of party leaders and workers, which was attended by district party president Rajesh Passi and former Mayor Arun Khosla.
Talking to mediapersons, Rai said the selection of candidates would be done purely on merit and their winning ability. He claimed the BJP would win MC elections with a thumping majority whenever these are conducted.
Block BJP president Paramjit Pamma, district general secretary Rajeev Pahwa and local leader Nitin Chadha were also present in the meeting.
