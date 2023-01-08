With no end to ash emanating from plant, residents plan protest outside DC's office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 7

Even though Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa had formed a committee of residents to examine the issue of ash emanating from a power plant before taking the final decision, residents are still gearing up to stage a protest under the banner of ‘Lok Sangharash Manch’.

Residents would hold a protest against the power plant officials and administration for dragging their feet on the matter outside the DC’s office on Monday.

Members of Lok Sangharash Manch have said that the business establishments in the town would be kept shut till 11 am. A protest march would begin at the local Dana Mandi, and it would culminate at the DC office. A dharna would be staged outside the DC’s office, and a delegation of the Manch would meet up with the Nawanshahr DC.

The Nawanshahr District Bar Association has also lent its support to the Lok Sangharash Manch. In a circular released today, it has appealed to all Bar members to participate in the protest march.

“Despite the warnings issued by the government authorities, the management of the plant has failed to handle the problem within the given time. On Monday, a protest march will be organised by the various organisations of the city and local citizens against the ash problem. We, lawyers, being the part of society and torch-bearers for society shall join the said protest march for the welfare of the society,” states the circular.

Besides, Nawanshahr Civil Society president Vivek Markanda has also submitted a memorandum to Member of Parliament Manish Tewari. While apprising the MP about the hazards being faced by the residents due to ash emanating from the power plant, Markanda has sought his personal intervention to alleviate the suffering of the common man.

“The residents of Nawanshahr and adjoining villages have been facing a lot of inconvenience and hazards in the past many years. The emanation of ash has not only been creating insanitary conditions in almost all the houses of the town and in the adjoining villages, but it also poses serious health hazards. Particles of ash present in the air have been causing chest, lung and eye infections,” complained Markanda.

He added that the residents have raised the issue with the district administration and the power plant authorities several times, but no concrete step has been taken yet.

MP Manish Tewari has assured the activists of the Nawanshahr Civil Society and the residents that he would take up the issue with the authorities concerned.