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Home / Jalandhar / With paddy harvest near, DC urges farmers to shun stubble burning

With paddy harvest near, DC urges farmers to shun stubble burning

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:35 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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With the paddy harvesting season approaching, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain on Tuesday urged farmers to refrain from burning paddy straw, warning that every farm fire takes a toll on public health, soil fertility and the environment.

Jain flagged off three awareness vans to cover villages and blocks across the district and educate farmers about the health and environmental damage caused by stubble burning. She said the administration had made adequate agricultural machinery available to farmers, cooperative societies and panchayats for scientific management of crop residue.

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The administration has deployed 485 nodal officers and 125 cluster officers for field-level awareness and round-the-clock monitoring of farm fires. Satellite technology is also being used to track agricultural fields and detect residue-burning incidents, she said.

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Jain said farmers could approach Agriculture Department officials for additional machinery wherever required. The administration had also tied up with industrial units to facilitate transportation of managed paddy straw, opening up a potential additional income stream for farmers.

She said farmers had demonstrated considerable restraint in previous years and urged them not to undo the progress. Citing directions issued by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court, she said compliance with the ban on residue burning was a collective responsibility.

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Chief Agriculture Officer Deepinder Singh said the district had recorded very few farm-fire incidents in recent years because of growing farmer awareness. He said the department was working towards bringing the number down to zero this season.

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